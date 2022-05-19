Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.22

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 211251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,850 shares of company stock worth $11,616,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

