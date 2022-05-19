Northcoast Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Northcoast Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HZO. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $883.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.