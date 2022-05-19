Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 29,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,180,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.24.

Get Frontline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 65.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $466,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Frontline by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,879 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 252,816 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.