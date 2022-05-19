Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 29,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,180,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 65.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $466,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Frontline by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,879 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 252,816 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
