Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.88

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 15154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

