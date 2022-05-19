Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.88

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 15154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
