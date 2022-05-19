Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 48,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 617,857 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 214,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,835,971 shares of company stock worth $23,709,952 and have sold 120,000 shares worth $1,332,400. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,711,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,092,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $6,874,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

