BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to Neutral at Northcoast Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

