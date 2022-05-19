Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.02 and last traded at $55.09. 6,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,599,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $86,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,439,000 after acquiring an additional 719,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after acquiring an additional 652,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 493,502 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

