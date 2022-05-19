Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $222.22 and last traded at $223.38. Approximately 5,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,263,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.32.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Get Hershey alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $315.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.46.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.