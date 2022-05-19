2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) to announce ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.01) and the highest is ($0.80). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year earnings of ($6.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.18) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.73) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

