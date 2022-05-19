ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.73

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.73 and last traded at $107.23, with a volume of 85209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $3,324,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 145,957 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 75.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 99,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

