Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Down 2.5%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.14. Approximately 7,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,385,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

In other news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,741.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

