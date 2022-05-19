Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $223.16 and last traded at $224.03. 12,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,736,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.93.

The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.43.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

