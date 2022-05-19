BRP (TSE:DOO) Cut to Neutral at Northcoast Research

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.92.

DOO opened at C$93.36 on Tuesday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$99.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.13. The stock has a market cap of C$7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

