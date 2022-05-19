Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 8%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) shares traded up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.99 and last traded at $75.56. 10,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,436,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

SI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.44.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $11,963,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

