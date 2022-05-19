PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Up 8.1%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.68. 5,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,121,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $625.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.94.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,618,000 after buying an additional 891,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 168,803 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 718,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 419,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,415,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

