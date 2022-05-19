Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Up 8.1%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.07. 60,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,959,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Canaan alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.95.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 86.99% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,379,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after buying an additional 106,586 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Canaan by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 954,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Canaan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 407.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 1,370,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Canaan by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 233,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.