SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SigmaTron International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMA opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

