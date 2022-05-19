SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $68,762.28 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $68,762.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $435.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 169.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 60.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 460,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 20.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $279,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

