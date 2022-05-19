SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $68,762.28 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $68,762.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $435.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 169.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 60.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 460,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 20.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $279,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.
