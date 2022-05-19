Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Grows By 27.1%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,634,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000.

Shares of BCSAU stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

