George Lista Sells 3,000 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

George Lista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, George Lista sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $66,690.00.

PFS stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 97.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

