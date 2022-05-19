SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 688,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.11 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

