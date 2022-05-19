Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $72,200.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $35.03 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.