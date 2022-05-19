Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) COO Darrel Harris Buys 18,844 Shares

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) COO Darrel Harris purchased 18,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $74,433.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yellow stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.08. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Yellow by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

