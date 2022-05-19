Douglas A. Carty Purchases 20,000 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Carty bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,395 shares in the company, valued at $642,138.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
YELL opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.08. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $15.24.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Yellow’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
About Yellow (Get Rating)
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
