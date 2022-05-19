Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Up 8.3%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.78. 7,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 527,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Repay by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 194,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

