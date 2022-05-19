Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 5,608 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $70,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $435.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.44. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $34.38.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $43,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after buying an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $16,445,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 364,391 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

