David N. Gill Sells 5,000 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director David N. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EOLS opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. Evolus’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,022 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Evolus by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 636,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

