SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Down 17.8% in April

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPI Energy by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. SPI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

