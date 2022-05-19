Nicole Sandford Buys 98,000 Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) CEO Nicole Sandford bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,160 shares in the company, valued at $103,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 485.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.