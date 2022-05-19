Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 748,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

