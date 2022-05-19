Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 512,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SRTS stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 62.07% and a return on equity of 31.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director William H. Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,951.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 110.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $104,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 69.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 81,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

