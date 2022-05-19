Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Up 24.9% in April

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.69. Astronics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Astronics by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.