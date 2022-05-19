Martin Francis Bernstein Purchases 47,900 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 47,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $72,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Francis Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 2,100 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $2,961.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 105,502 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $124,492.36.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $138.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.16. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 3,033.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

