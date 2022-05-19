Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Down 18.2% in April

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the first quarter worth $247,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Summit State Bank by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.59. Summit State Bank has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07.

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

