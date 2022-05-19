Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Update

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 125,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STCN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Connect by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Steel Connect by 1,255.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 157,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Connect stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Steel Connect has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.64 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

