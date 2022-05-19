Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ASAX opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Astrea Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.