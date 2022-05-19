Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $121.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVNA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.74.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.21. Carvana has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,706,250 shares of company stock valued at $296,353,125. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Carvana by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Carvana by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

