Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Update

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 722,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $108.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.42). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 182.63%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 707,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,760,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 252.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 525,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 432,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 337,985 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

