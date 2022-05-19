Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Up 27.4% in April

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
NASDAQ TBK opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.09.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
