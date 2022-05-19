Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Up 27.4% in April

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TBK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.