Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Update

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,400 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 498,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 3,067.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synlogic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

