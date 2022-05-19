Experian (LON:EXPN) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,300 ($40.68) target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.78) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,113.71 ($38.38).
LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,454 ($30.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,828.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,107.59. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,436 ($30.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($45.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.27.
About Experian (Get Rating)
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
