AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 944 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 98,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its stake in Qorvo by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $201.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average is $136.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

