Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

