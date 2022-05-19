AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $128.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

