Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.08% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $52,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

HSII opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.