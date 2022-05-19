Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.27 Million Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $53,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in New York Times by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in New York Times by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

