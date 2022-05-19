AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,866 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 822,231 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,969 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,808,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,825,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,791,000 after buying an additional 69,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -483.67 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

