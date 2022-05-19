AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 824.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONO opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

