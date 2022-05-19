AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,642 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,624. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

