AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

RHP stock opened at $88.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

